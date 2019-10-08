Oct. 29 | Rural Stories On Stage

Can you live, work and thrive in Vermont? Will your children be able to? This fall, VPR and Vermont PBS are joining forces to create This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont. Join us on Tuesday, October 29 for a live storytelling event in Randolph where we’ll share experiences that illuminate the issues and opportunities we face together.

In Rural Stories On Stage, five central Vermonters join host Jane Lindholm at Chandler Center for the Arts to share their stories of the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont. We’ll hear about topics like healthcare, education, the economy, housing from the perspective of a small business owner, farmer, young adult and more.

Doors open for refreshments and conversation at 5:45 p.m.; event starts at 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but seat reservations are required. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

| RESERVE SEATS |

NOTE: This event is being recorded and filmed for broadcast and used by VPR and Vermont PBS. Your participation in this event implies consent.

Event FAQ

Location: Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 S Main St, Randolph, VT 05060

Agenda:

5:45 p.m. - Doors open for refreshments and conversation in the Upper Gallery.

6:30 p.m. - Main theatre doors open for seating.

7:00 p.m. - Doors are closed, event begins.

8:30 p.m. - Event concludes

Will this event be broadcast?

This event will be recorded for broadcast on Tuesday, November 5 on Vermont PBS and Thursday, November 7 on VPR.

What is This Land?

This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont is a thought-provoking exploration into the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont and identify themes that may help Vermonters take action for a better future. Our state's rural communities are critical to its identity, and This Land will look at whether the next generation of Vermonters will be able to live, work and thrive here.

Vermont PBS and VPR are exploring this question through a poll that will inform extensive news coverage, and we’ll investigate the poll findings on Vermont Edition, Vermont This Week, Brave Little State, and in a special series of VPR News Minute videos. The project also includes a live storytelling event to be broadcast, as well as production of a docu-series — both focused on the stories of Vermonters and how the issues raised in the poll impact all our lives.

Is there a cost to attend?

The event is free to attend.

Do I have to bring my ticket to the event?

No, we will have a guest list for all attendees who have registered in advance.

Can I show up if I don’t have a reservation?

We will accept walk-ins if we have space. You will be asked to register at the door.

Will there be reserved seating?

Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.