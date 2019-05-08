Related Program: 
'One Town At A Time': New Documentary Celebrates Vermont's 251 Club

  • Chelsea is one of the towns 251 Club members visit on their trek to every city and town in Vermont.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

People join the 251 Club of Vermont as they take on a quest to visit all of the state's 251 cities and towns. One person who has been to all of them is Mike Leonard. He joined Vermont Edition to talk about the documentary he made of his journey.

Mike completed the circuit in 2006, chronicling some of the adventures with a camcorder. Then last year, he went back on the road to revisit some of the spots and people he encountered on his first trek.

All that has become the documentary "One Town at a Time," which will be shown in at least 15 Vermont towns this summer.

