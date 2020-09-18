Open Comment Period For FCC Merger Application

As part of the recently announced merger with Vermont PBS, VPR is required to post the following announcement online about our application to the FCC regarding the transfer of broadcast licenses:

On September 11, 2020, Vermont Public Radio, licensee of WVTI(FM), Brighton, VT, 106.9 MHz; WOXM(FM), Middlebury, VT, 90.1 MHz; WVBA(FM), Brattleboro, VT, 88.9 MHz; WVNK(FM), Manchester, VT, 91.1 MHz; WVTQ, Sunderland, VT, 95.1 MHz; WVTX(FM), Colchester, VT, 88.7 MHz; WVPR(FM), Windsor, VT, 89.5 MHz; WRVT(FM), Rutland, VT, 88.7 MHz; WOXR(FM), Schuyler Falls, NY, 90.9 MHz; WNCH(FM), Norwich, VT, 88.1 MHz; WVPA(FM), St. Johnsbury, VT, 88.5 MHz; WBTN-FM, Bennington, VT, 94.3 MHz; WVPS(FM), Burlington, VT, 107.9 MHz; WVXR(FM), Randolph, VT, 102.1 MHz; W280CS, Hanover, NH, 103.9 MHz; W295AU, Manchester, VT, 106.9 MHz; W232CG, Brattleboro, VT, 94.3 MHz; W231BQ, Montpelier, VT, 94.1 MHz; W243DT, Waterbury, VT, 96.5 MHz; W258BZ, Montpelier, VT, 99.5 MHz; W233BD, Burlington, VT, 94.5 MHz; W298DD, Burlington, VT, 107.5 MHz; W258AW, Middlebury, VT, 99.5 MHz; W256CW, Rutland, VT, 99.1 MHz; W295AL, Woodstock, VT, 106.9 MHz; W228BL, South Bennington, VT, 93.5 MHz; W227CA, Rupert, VT, 93.3MHz; W266AK, Rupert, VT, 101.1 MHz; and W258AZ, Newbury, VT, 99.5 MHz filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to assign its broadcast licenses to Vermont Public Co. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can access it here.

