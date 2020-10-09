Related Program: 
For Orchard Workers, A Working Quarantine

What we know about the COVID-19 outbreak at Champlain Orchards. Plus, a hybrid House session, limits on facial recognition technology, and the latest COVID-19 numbers.

An orchard in Addison County remains closed to the public, after 27 farmworkers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. All are workers at Champlain Orchards who traveled to Vermont from Jamaica to work on the farm under the H-2A visa program.

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about coronavirus, a new bill barring law enforcement from using facial recognition technology and more for Thursday, Oct. 8.