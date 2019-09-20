Related Program: 
The Otter Creek's Role In Vermont's History And Environmental Health

The Otter Creek is the longest river contained within Vermont's borders.  It's shaped where Vermonters live, how they farm, and how the basic infrastructure and political divisions of the state are set up. And now, it's a big part of the state's phosphorus pollution problem.

The Addison Independent is running a three-part series on the Otter Creek, covering one of Vermont's most important waterways.

The author of the articles, Emma Cotton, says that the pattern of settlement and agriculture in the state was shaped by the waterway.

"The Otter Creek has been used as a major passage into Vermont and Addison County for centuries now," she said. "It was inhabited actually by Paleo-Indians thousands of years ago, and Native Americans after that. But, the first colonists to inhabit Addison County after the Revolutionary War did so largely because of the Otter Creek. They set up saw and grist mills on the Middlebury Falls, for example... Addison and Rutland County's largest cities — Rutland, Middlebury, Vergennes — are built on the creek’s banks specifically for the purpose."

And that long association with agriculture, Cotton says, means that the Otter Creek plays a significant role in Vermont's phosphorus pollution problem.

“The total maximum daily load, which is a document that was published in 2016 that sets pollution limits for Lake Champlain, it goes through and breaks the watersheds of Lake Champlain into subwatersheds, and then further into sectors," Cotton said. "So you can see that the Otter Creek is broken up into agriculture, into waste water, into developed land. And agriculture in the Otter Creek is actually the largest contributor of phosphorus to Lake Champlain, period."

For more on the Otter Creek, you can check out Cotton's full series.

'A Perfect Storm': Plague Of Frogs Overruns Otter Creek Area

By & Jul 22, 2019
The Otter Creek area is seeing a population surge of hundreds of thousands more northern leopard frogs than usual.
Calgary Reviews / flickr

Vermonters in the area of Otter Creek in Cornwall, Leicester, and Salisbury have been noticing something remarkable lately: hundreds of thousands more frogs than usual. Northern leopard frogs to be exact, in lawns, in pools, and — unluckily for the frogs — on the roads.

Farms, Under Pressure To Reduce Phosphorus Runoff, Achieve Mixed Results

By Aug 25, 2017
Farms in two of four "priority" watersheds have exceeded targets for water pollution reductions, but officials say there's still pressure to improve on those reductions for the health of Lake Champlain.
ands456 / iStock

Officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture say farmers in Vermont are making better-than-expected progress in reducing the amount of phosphorus flowing into two of four “priority” parts of Lake Champlain.

How Vermont's Lakes (Not Named Champlain Or Memphremagog) Are Doing

By & Sep 4, 2019
Lake Rescue in Ludlow is one of Vermont's more than 800 lakes and ponds.
Nobrauch / Wikimedia Commons

So much attention is focused on Lakes Champlain and Memphremagog - with good reason - that it's easy to forget that Vermont has more than 800 other lakes and ponds. Each with its own charms and challenges. Vermont Edition focuses on these oft-overlooked bodies of water in the state.