VPR News

Out With Cows, In With Hemp: Kimball Brook Farm Announces Change Of Direction

  • A hand pouring a half gallon of Kimball Brook Farm whole milk into a red mug on a countertop.
    Kimball Brook Farm announced it will be ending its dairy operation and instead will focus on hemp.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

One of Vermont's largest certified organic dairy farms is ending its dairy operation and turning its focus to hemp and CBD.

Kimball Brook Farm, of North Ferrisburgh, has been around since the 1700s and has sold organic milk since the early 2000s.

But according to farm administrator Quinten Lewis, the market is tough for organic dairy — and Lewis said it's time to move to something more cost-effective.

"I don't think it's any secret that, you know, locally-owned farms and small business farms are not doing well," Lewis told VPR. "And I think everyone is really looking for ... something they can segue into that will turn a profit and still keep kind of the values that farms like to hold."

Beginning in 2020, Kimball Brook Farm will sell CBD and hemp products along with their tea and lemonade.

Surveyed Vermonters See Dairy As Key To State's Identity, But Farmers Say It's A Struggle

A man stands in a field wearing a red shirt
John Dillon / VPR

More than 90% of those surveyed in the new VPR-Vermont PBS Rural Life Survey said the dairy industry is "somewhat important" or "very important" to Vermont, yet this treasured way of life is in serious trouble.

Demystifying Cannabidiol: CBD And Why It's Popping Up Everywhere

CBD products, from oil to food to skin care products, are becoming more common in Vermont and across the country. But questions remain about their legality and how they affect people.
Flickr / Wikimedia Commons

Cannabidiol, often called simply CBD, is becoming big business in Vermont and across the country. Found in items ranging from baked goods to skin creams, it's often followed by claims it can help with everything from headaches to anxiety.

But there's a lot of uncertainty around CBD, its legal status, health benefits, and how it affects people. We're talking about CBD, how the compound is used and how it works.