Out With Cows, In With Hemp: Kimball Brook Farm Announces Change Of Direction

One of Vermont's largest certified organic dairy farms is ending its dairy operation and turning its focus to hemp and CBD.

Kimball Brook Farm, of North Ferrisburgh, has been around since the 1700s and has sold organic milk since the early 2000s.

But according to farm administrator Quinten Lewis, the market is tough for organic dairy — and Lewis said it's time to move to something more cost-effective.

"I don't think it's any secret that, you know, locally-owned farms and small business farms are not doing well," Lewis told VPR. "And I think everyone is really looking for ... something they can segue into that will turn a profit and still keep kind of the values that farms like to hold."

Beginning in 2020, Kimball Brook Farm will sell CBD and hemp products along with their tea and lemonade.