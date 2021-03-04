Related Program: 
An Outbreak In Newport

By , & 8 minutes ago

The coronavirus has infected more than 130 people at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Plus, Town Meeting results, and school budgets.

‘Gov. Scott Owns This’: ACLU On Northern State Correctional Facility COVID-19 Outbreak

By 9 hours ago
A photo of jail cell bars.
Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press File

Vermont is now facing the largest COVID-19 outbreak within a correctional facility since the pandemic began. Despite the implementation of public safety measures inside Department of Corrections' facilities, advocates say the state's decision not to prioritize incarcerated people for vaccines puts them at risk.

On Town Meeting Day, School Budgets Passed Easily Across The State

By & 11 hours ago
A white sign with green and red lettering instructs people to vote today at the Winooski Senior Center on the school budget.
Henry Epp / VPR File

Town Meeting Day voters showed overwhelming support Tuesday for school districts, which have faced unprecedented challenges over the last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.