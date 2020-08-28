Outdoor Radio: Little Bee On A White Flower

Fen grass-of-Parnassus has a beautiful white flower that blooms from mid-August to mid-September in Vermont. It is the sole food source for a rare species of bee, which are only referred to by their Latin name, andrena parnassiae.

In this episode of Outdoor Radio, hosts Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra are next to a pond in Strafford, Vermont looking for this rare species of bee with Spencer Hardy, a biologist at the Vermont Center For Ecostudies. Discover that bees have tongues and pouches to harvest and carry pollen. Learn that not all species of bees are social. Andrena parnessiae don't have queens or drones or hives, when you see one in a white flower it is probably a female harvesting for her young.

Check out these links to learn more:

iNaturalist species account: https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/198972-Andrena-parnassiae

More about fen grass-of-Parnassus- https://gobotany.nativeplanttrust.org/species/parnassia/glauca/

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies.