Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: Searching For The Elusive American Marten

By 32 minutes ago
  • The American Marten all but disappeared from Vermont forests for most of the 20th century. Thanks to re-introduction and preservation, they are making a comeback.
    David Hall

The American Marten is about the size of a mink with a long body, short legs and a thick, furry coat. They can be brownish or reddish in color and have a puffy patch of fur around their throat. They are quite cute, with pronounced eyebrows that give them a quizzical look. Deforestation and hunting brought the marten close to local extinction by 1900. In the late 1980's, the marten was re-introduced into Vermont forests.

In this month's episode of Outdoor Radio, Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra are in the middle of the Green Mountains with three biologists; Kim Royar and Katy Crumley of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Scott Wixsom of the Green Mountain National Forest. They have ventured out in the middle of a snowstorm in search of the elusive American Marten.

Martens like deep, powdery snow and the older parts of the forests with lots of downed trees. So the Northeast Kingdom is a perfect environment. They use the dead logs and branches as cover and as access into the deep snow where they tunnel for their prey. Discover how, against the odds, the American Marten has survived and flourished in the Green Mountains. Find out more about the American Marten at these sites:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies.

