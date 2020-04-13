Over The Phone, Online: Vermont Recovery Services Adapt Amid Crisis

Live call-in discussion: Social distancing and self-isolation can be difficult for many, especially those recovering from substance abuse. This hour, from Zoom meetings to telehealth, we hear how recovery services are adapting to support Vermonters in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Our guests are:

Fawn Montanye, Executive Director and network coordinator for the nonprofit Vermont Recovery Network

Ryan Lane, Clinician on the adult outpatient team at the Howard Center of Chittenden County

Jim T., Longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous who is currently active in service on both a state and district level in Vermont

Robert L., Member of the public relations subcommittee for the Green Mountain Area of Narcotics Anonymous, which includes southern Vermont and western New Hampshire

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, April 14, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.