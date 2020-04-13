Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Over The Phone, Online: Vermont Recovery Services Adapt Amid Crisis

By & 17 hours ago
  • rachelakelso / Creative Commons

Live call-in discussion: Social distancing and self-isolation can be difficult for many, especially those recovering from substance abuse. This hour, from Zoom meetings to telehealth, we hear how recovery services are adapting to support Vermonters in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Our guests are:

  • Fawn Montanye, Executive Director and network coordinator for the nonprofit Vermont Recovery Network
  • Ryan Lane, Clinician on the adult outpatient team at the Howard Center of Chittenden County
  • Jim T., Longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous who is currently active in service on both a state and district level in Vermont
  • Robert L., Member of the public relations subcommittee for the Green Mountain Area of Narcotics Anonymous, which includes southern Vermont and western New Hampshire

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, April 14, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Opioid Addiction
Drugs

Related Content

Health Commissioner: Vermont COVID-19 Cases 'Approaching A Plateau'

By Mark Davis & Abagael Giles 20 hours ago
sign at Park
Matt Smith / VPR

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Monday that the COVID-19 outbreak in Vermont could be "approaching a plateau," and that transmission of the virus in the general public has remained relatively low.

Managing Stress And Anxiety During COVID-19

By & Mar 26, 2020
Tumisu / Creative Commons

COVID-19 has generated a world of uncertainty. Uncertainty about the economy. Uncertainty about food security. Uncertainty about our physical health. But what about our mental health? This hour: a conversation about how to manage stress and anxiety during COVID-19. We talk to mental health experts, and we also hear from you.