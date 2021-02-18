Overall Excellence 2021: Vermont Public Radio

In 2020, VPR’s journalists shared hundreds of deep, essential and memorable stories from around the state. Our team responded to the growing threat of COVID-19 and its impact on our health, our economy and our well-being.

Our daily talk show expanded to two hours, we committed to carrying the governor’s biweekly press conferences live and we added newscasts and launched a daily news podcast.

Our journalists also examined racism in our state and how COVID-19 affects communities of color. Our podcast, Brave Little State, produced an episode focused on supporting Vermonters of color and VPR co-hosted a virtual community conversation on race and policing in the state.

We also looked for moments of connection and resilience in our communities as we covered COVID-19, a tumultuous election and a reckoning with racial justice.

VPR 2021 Overall Excellence submission

Audio Rundown

Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus Case In Vermont

Vermont National Guard Preps 'Surge' Facilities For COVID-19 Patients

Live analysis following VPR’s biweekly live broadcasts of Gov. Phil Scott’s press briefings

Thousands Protest Police Violence, Racism At Rallies Across Vermont

'I Ran Out Of Money At The Grocery Store': A Tough Month For Laid Off Vermonters

'My Family Needs These Meals': How One Northeast Kingdom Family Is Making It Through

Series: Breakdown In Bennington, Part 1

Vermont Inmates Report Inconsistent Access To Soap, Hand Sanitizer

'Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms

Brave Little State podcast episode: How's Everybody Doing?

Newscast: March 17, 2020

Digital Content Examples

Election 2020:

A Cartoon Guide To Voting In Vermont's General Election

A Guide To Voting In Vermont's Election

2020 Governor's Debate

September 2020 public opinion poll, in partnership with Vermont PBS

COVID-19:

Confused About Antibodies? (Let Our Comic Featuring Many Llamas) Explain

First VPR FAQ on Coronavirus, March 6, 2020

How Vermont's Multilingual Communities Are Providing Grassroots Translation

Example of Daily News Digital Roundup

Example of daily Coronavirus email newsletter

How Bennington's Insular Mennonite Community Weathered Pandemic Isolation

'An Emptying Of That Community': Observing Ramadan During A Pandemic

Rooms Of Their Own: Working, Playing, and Creating During A Pandemic

Racial Justice:

Shelburne, Charlotte Teens Lead Village In Rally For Racial Justice

Remembering Vermont's 19th Century Black Communities

Additional digital content:

The Frequency, daily news podcast launched April 1, 2020

Vermont Edition host Jane Lindholm's live Twitter threads of each of the governor's COVID-19 press briefings: Nov. 13, 2020