Own A Restaurant? Eat In Restaurants? Here's What You Need To Know Moving Forward

By editor 16 minutes ago
  • Diners eat lunch and have a few drinks at The Fours near North Station on the first day restaurants were allowed to serve patrons on their premises outdoors following the pandemic shutdown in 2020. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Originally published on May 17, 2021 2:47 pm

As vaccination rates rise and the country reopens, diners are returning to restaurants in record numbers. But what can restaurants and diners do to remain safe? And how do the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidelines mesh with the restaurant industry?

Well, Colorado’s Aspen Institute is on it. They’ve released comprehensive guidelines for owners and eaters called “Safety First: Protecting Workers and Diners as Restaurants Reopen.” It was put together by an A-list of collaborators including Chef José Andrés World Central Kitchen, One Fair Wage, the James Beard Foundation and the National Restaurant Association.

Host Robin Young talks to Corby Kummer, award-winning food writer and director of the Aspen Institute’s Food and Society Program, about the report and what happens to the industry moving forward.

