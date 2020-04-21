Related Program: 
Pandemic Personal Finance: Your COVID-19 Money Questions Answered

1 hour ago
  • A piggy bank wearing a face mask stands near two stacks of quarters.
    How are you managing a changing financial picture during the coronavirus pandemic? Share your questions or thoughts with "Vermont Edition."
Live 1 p.m. discussion: The coronavirus has touched every aspect of our lives, including — and for some, especially — our finances. Vermonters are facing job losses, an increased reliance on food shelves, backlogs for unemployment benefits, and ballooning grocery bills. We're talking about navigating personal finances and a changing financial picture amidst the pandemic.

Our guest is:

Share your questions, concerns or tips for budgets and personal finances during the coronavirus crisis in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

