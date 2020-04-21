Pandemic Personal Finance: Your COVID-19 Money Questions Answered

Live 1 p.m. discussion: The coronavirus has touched every aspect of our lives, including — and for some, especially — our finances. Vermonters are facing job losses, an increased reliance on food shelves, backlogs for unemployment benefits, and ballooning grocery bills. We're talking about navigating personal finances and a changing financial picture amidst the pandemic.

Our guest is:

Liz Scharf, an AFCPE-accredited financial counselor and director of Community Economic Development at Capstone Community Action.

Share your questions, concerns or tips for budgets and personal finances during the coronavirus crisis in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.