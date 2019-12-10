Related Program: 
VPR News

Panel Wants More Resources To Investigate Racial Bias In Vt. Criminal Justice System

By 4 minutes ago
  • A person sits at a table with papers on the surface.
    Etan Nasreddin-Longo, left, says the Vermont Human Rights Commission will need more staff to investigate complaints of racial bias in the criminal justice system.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Lawmakers need to beef up resources at the Vermont Human Rights Commission in order to investigate allegations of racial bias in the criminal justice system, according to an advisory panel created by the Legislature.

Rates of incarceration among African Americans in Vermont are among the highest in the nation; two years ago, the Vermont Legislature created an advisory panel to address the issue.

The Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel issued a report this week saying racial bias in the criminal justice system may be responsible for the disparity. The panel is urging lawmakers to make the Human Rights Commission a “central clearinghouse” for bias-related complaints.

Etan Nasreddin-Longo, who chairs the 13 person panel, said Tuesday the Human Rights Commission is well-suited for the role.

“They do this in a lot of other areas in state government. They do it around accommodation and such,” Nasreddin-Longo said. “People call them when they’re talking about, you know, 'I feel like I’ve been discriminated against around housing.'”

Members of the panel say lawmakers should assign a dedicated agency to investigate allegations of bias. And while the Human Rights Commission could likely fill that role, the panel says the commission will need additional staff in order to “prioritize race-related bias complaints from across state government and resolve them in a timely manner.”

The panel also wants lawmakers to require more data collection from county courthouses. The report says lack of data related to charging and sentencing decisions, for instance, has prevented policymakers from determining why rates of incarceration among African Americans are so much higher than white people.

“I’m looking at what we’ve got, and going, ‘Wow, this is a mess,’” Nasreddin-Long said Tuesday. “It needs to be cleaned up.”

Tags: 
Race & Identity
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
VPR News

Related Content

Critics Say Mass. Flag And Seal Are Symbols Of White Supremacy

By Steve Brown Nov 20, 2019

Lawmakers heard testimony Tuesday on a pair of bills that could result in the revamping of the state’s flag and seal. It’s one of several bills supported by indigenous people up before a legislative committee.

Critics say the state’s flag and seal are symbols of white supremacy.

'Our Way Of Being Seen And Being Heard': Exhibit Highlights Lives Of Vermonters Of Color

By Nov 14, 2019
Person holds a dry-erase board that says Where Are you From? No I mean before that. No I men where were you born? No I mean where are your parents from? #IamVermontToo
Courtesy

An exhibition of photographs currently on display at the Bennington Museum explores the experiences people of color have in their day-to-day lives in Vermont.

An Excerpt From 'Brave Little State': Why Are So Many African-Americans Incarcerated In Vermont?

By , & Nov 16, 2018

“Why Are There So Many African-Americans Incarcerated In Vermont?” That’s the question VPR podcast Brave Little State answers in its November 2018 episode. Host Angela Evancie talks about how the people-powered podcast model works; who asked this month’s question; and how she and reporter John Dillon began to unravel the answer.