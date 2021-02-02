Related Program: 
Parenting During The Pandemic: Child Care, School and Isolation

Live noon discussion: Parenting is not an easy job to begin with. But throw a pandemic into the mix and it can feel a lot harder. This hour, we discuss what it's been like to be a parent over the last year. We hear from a clinical expert and parents around the state with varied experiences and family situations. 

Our guests are:

  • Allison Sawyer, single mother living in Brandon
  • Dr. David Rettew, associate professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and medical director for the child division of the Vermont Department of Mental Health. He is also the author of Parenting Made Complicated: What Science Really Knows About The Greatest Debates of Early Childhood
  • Marlon Fisher, treasurer of Dad Guild and father of two young boys in Burlington
  • Amanda Schroth, mother in Burlington who recently gave birth and also takes care of her stepson

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

