Parsing The Vermont Rural Life Survey Results

By , & Oct 20, 2019

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, will be released Monday morning. At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion of the results with Castleton University political science professor Rich Clark.  

Around 800 Vermonters were surveyed from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9, and asked questions like:

  • How would you rate your quality of life in your local community?
  • How well do you think Vermont state elected officials understand challenges facing rural Vermonters?
  • Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of your community?

The survey was conducted under the direction of Clark, who joins us as we dive into the numbers and what it means about how Vermonters feel about and view their current way of life — as well as their future.

Paul Costello, executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development, will also join the discussion.

Explore the survey results here.

Credit Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

This fall, VPR and Vermont PBS are collaborating to present This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont to explore the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont — from health care and education to the economy, housing, workforce training and so much more.

This project was made possible by our supporters, and by AARP Vermont and the Vermont Community Foundation.

