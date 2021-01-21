Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Patrick Leahy On His New Senate Leadership Posts

By & 1 minute ago
  • Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy looks to his right wearing a black suit jacket, blue button-down and blue tie.
    Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was sworn in Wednesday as president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy has reassumed his role as president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate. Both he and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have also assumed key Senate chair positions: Leahy as chair of the Appropriations Committee, Sanders as chair of the Budget Committee. This hour, we check in with Senator Leahy on his new leadership posts, and we take your questions.


Our guest is:

  • Patrick Leahy, Vermont U.S. Senator

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Congress
Government & Politics

Related Content

The U.S. House Has Impeached Trump For A Second Time. What Happens Next?

By & Jan 14, 2021
The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for "inciting an insurrection" on Capitol Hill. This hour, we talk with Congressman Peter Welch about the vote, and we ask government experts: What happens next?