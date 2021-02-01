Pension Cuts For Teachers And State Employees: A Conversation With State Treasurer Beth Pearce

Live noon discussion: For years, people have been sounding the alarm about Vermont's unfunded pension liabilities. Now State Treasurer Beth Pearce is recommending a reduction in pension benefits for teachers and state employees. She says this is necessary to keep the state's pension fund solvent. This hour, Pearce explains her recommendations and we hear from the state employees and teachers unions.

Our guests are:

Beth Pearce, Vermont State Treasurer

Vermont State Treasurer Aimee Towne, President of the Vermont State Employees' Association and 21-year state employee

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at noon; Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

