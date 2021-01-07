PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

Updated at 6:47 a.m. ET

Pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, halting the Electoral College certification and sending the U.S. Capitol into lockdown.

Chaos erupted. A woman was shot and killed. Violent mobs smashed windows and occupied the Capitol building. Police had their guns drawn inside the Capitol as they attempted to control the situation.

The assault comes after two months of President Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly saying the election was stolen from him.

Even while calling for peace in a video on Twitter, Trump repeated his claim that the election was fraudulent. "We love you. You're very special," he said, as he told his supporters in D.C. to go home.

Early Thursday morning, congress certified President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' victory after the Capitol was cleared of pro-Trump extremists.

See scenes from the assault below.

