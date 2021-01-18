Related Program: 
VPR News

Photos: The Nation's Capital, Quiet And Guarded, Before Inauguration

By & 15 minutes ago
  • Security preparation continues in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
    Security preparation continues in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
    Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Originally published on January 18, 2021 5:47 am

Washington, D.C., is in defense mode ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

Armored vehicles and troops are positioned around the Capitol and other government buildings. Many streets are closed, as authorities brace for protests and potential violence from supporters of President Trump and extremist groups who are threatening another assault like the one at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

National Guard soldiers have been arriving from all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

We take a look at the scene around the nation's capital city on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Carol Guzy for NPR
Carol Guzy for NPR
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Carol Guzy for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Carol Guzy for NPR
Tags: 
NPR News
Government & Politics
Insurrection At The Capitol

Related Content

Despite Warnings, Many State Capitols See Only Small Protests And Quiet Streets

By 15 minutes ago

Police were on high alert in state capitals around the U.S. Sunday, after warnings that pro-Trump extremists might attempt to storm legislatures similar to the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week. But at many statehouses and capitols, security and the media outnumbered protesters.

Ahead Of Potential Violent Demonstrations, Montpelier Mayor Calls On Counter-Protesters To Stay Home

By & Jan 15, 2021
The Vermont State House covered in snow amid a snow storm.
Matthew Smith / VPR File

Vermont law enforcement is monitoring calls and plans for armed gatherings at state capitols, including the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Groups have also started to organize counter-protests. But the mayor of Montpelier is asking counter-protestors to stay home, because she says the risk of violence is too great.

'Not The Republicans I Know': Republican State Sen. Joe Benning Reflects On Party Schisms

By & Jan 7, 2021
Senator Joe Benning stands at podium
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR Files

Lawmakers from both parties are grappling with the aftermath of Wednesday’s events, when a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol building. In Vermont, some prominent Republicans, including Gov. Phil Scott, are also speaking out against Trump for his role in inciting violence.