Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Riccardo Muti, conductor

John Sharp, cello

Dvorak: Hussite Overture

Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor

Hindemith: Concert Music for Strings and Brass, Op. 50

Mussorgsky (orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition

Catalani: Contemplazione

Listen Saturday March 23 at 8 p.m.