Related Program: 
VPR News

Planned Merger Between Marlboro And Emerson Colleges Would Close Vermont Campus

By 7 minutes ago
  • White buildings on the Marlboro College campus near the road
    Marlboro College, in southern Vermont, has announced plans to gift its endowment and real estate to Emerson College, in Boston. Emerson would take on Marlboro's students and faculty next fall.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Marlboro College announced Wednesday it plans to close its southern Vermont campus this spring. The school says it is striking a deal with Emerson College, in Boston.

In exchange for Marlboro's $30 million endowment and $10 million in real estate holdings, Emerson plans to take on Marlboro's current students and its tenured and tenure-track faculty.

"Marlboro’s $40M gift to Emerson will endow Emerson’s Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies program where Marlboro students will be enrolled and Marlboro faculty will teach," a joint press release from the schools stated. "The Institute will be renamed the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College."

Marlboro said it will work with students who want to transfer to an institution other than Emerson.

"It's really challenging news for many in our community," Marlboro College President Kevin Quigley acknowledged to VPR Wednesday. "Like a lot of our neighbors, Marlboro has had challenges around finances and enrollment, and we've been working hard on a strategy to find a partner who will help us address those challenges."

Three southern Vermont campuses – Green Mountain College, Southern Vermont College and College of St. Joseph — all closed earlier this year, and previous talks for Marlboro College to merge with the Connecticut-based University of Bridgeport were called off in September.

In the press release about the now-planned merger with Emerson, Quigley stated:

"This remarkable opportunity to develop an alliance with Emerson ensures that the essential elements of Marlboro will endure. It preserves our identity through renaming Emerson’s Institute as the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies, continues our pedagogy and commitment to progressive education by bringing our faculty to the Emerson campus, and provides extraordinary educational opportunities for our students with an alliance partner where there is a clear alignment of values, culture and purpose."

In that same press release, Emerson College President Lee Pelton stated: "This is an extraordinary alliance and a quintessential win for both of our commonwealths of learning."

Each school will now form working groups meet through the mid-spring to plot out next steps, and the schools stated a goal of confirming the alliance by July 1, 2020.

Marlboro College was established in 1946, and there are currently 151 undergraduate and around 50 graduate students enrolled. Quigley told VPR that 24 Marlboro facuty will be offered teaching positions at Emerson, though he added there are 60 staff members who are not covered by the agreement as it currently stands.

Never miss a thing! Get all of VPR's Southern Vermont stories delivered to your inbox, for free. Sign up here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Syllabus For Survival
Education
Marlboro College
Southern Vermont

Related Content

Marlboro College, University Of Bridgeport Call Off Merger Talks

By & Sep 16, 2019
A sign that says University of Bridgeport with a house behind it.
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

A merger plan between Vermont's Marlboro College and University of Bridgeport, in Connecticut, was put on ice Friday. Marlboro College announced on its website that the institutions suspended those negotiations "due to concerns around the sustainability of a merged institution."

Southern Vermont College Campus Might Become Home To Boarding High School

By 23 hours ago
An Italian-inspired cascade on the campus of Southern Vermont College. Greenery in the background.
Ric Cengeri / VPR File

A New Hampshire boarding school has signed a $4.9 million deal to buy the former Southern Vermont College campus in Bennington. The Oliverian School describes itself as "a non-profit, alternative, college-prep boarding school for adolescents who have not thrived in traditional settings."

Early Action? Early Decision? An Explanation Of Looming College Admission Deadlines

By Nov 4, 2019
Old Chapel at Middlebury College
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Last week brought the first early decision deadlines for high school seniors applying to college — and also a lot of potential questions: Just what is early decision and how does it differ from early action? Have college admissions changed since the "Varsity Blues" scandal broke earlier this year? How do college admissions officers view Vermont's new proficiency-based grading systems? What are the admissions options at Vermont colleges and universities?

After Auction, Green Mountain College's Giant Kaleidoscope Looking At Cross-Country Move

By Oct 2, 2019
A working kaleidoscope sculpture on the Green Mountain College campus in Poultney.
Dan Roberts, courtesy

Dan Roberts was never a student at Green Mountain College, but the now-closed campus in Poultney still played a big part in his life. He grew up about 15 minutes from the school, and he has childhood memories of playing with a 12-foot kaleidoscope that — until this week — stood on the school grounds.

Vermont Colleges Look For Innovative Ways To Stay Relevant

By Jul 5, 2019
Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding standing before a computer
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Over the past decade, the number of high school graduates in Vermont has dropped 25%. In addition, fewer students see the value in a four-year college degree.

Local colleges are now competing for fewer students — and that's led some higher education leaders in Vermont to spell out ways to keep their schools relevant.