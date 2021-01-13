Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Police Prepare In Montpelier

By , & 40 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Following last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Montpelier braces for demonstrations. Plus, a COVID-19 surge after the holidays, vaccine rollout, and a turkey hen.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Insurrection At The Capitol
The Frequency
Coronavirus

Related Content

State Reports 433 COVID Cases In Past 3 Days

By VPR Staff Jan 11, 2021
A chestnut horse bumps his nose on the head of a man in a red jacket and black face mask, who is holding the hoof of a white draft horse, who is held by a man in overalls and a blue face mask
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, state capitol security concerns and more for Monday, Jan. 11.

Montpelier Police Chief Braces For Potential Extremist Violence, Calls For 'More Civil Discourse'

By & 17 hours ago
Chief Brian Peete, outside the Montpelier Police Department.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

The insurrection and riots in Washington, DC last week may be just the beginning. Vermont law enforcement is aware of calls encouraging people to arm themselves and meet at state capitols across the United States, including Montpelier, on Sunday, Jan. 17. Officials are also aware of trends warning of, and encouraging, insurrection on Jan. 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president.

With 167 New Cases Tuesday, State Officials Say Vermont Is Experiencing 'Holiday Surge'

By VPR Staff 12 hours ago
Black Lettering on a white board against a brick building in the snow
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, impeachment and more for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Vermont Health Officials On Stemming COVID-19 Cases, Vaccine Distribution

By & 20 hours ago
A person crosses the street, by a shop window with a sign about mask-wearing.
Elodie Reed / VPR File

Over the weekend, Vermont crested 9,000 total cases of COVID-19 since March. And high numbers continue, with 167 cases reported on Tuesday. Our weekly health update includes the latest on stemming the tide of new cases and an update on vaccine distribution in Vermont, as well as other COVID-19 news.