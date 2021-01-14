Related Program: 
Police Reform, From Brattleboro To Burlington

Police reform efforts in two Vermont towns. Plus, students falling behind, a State Trooper resigns, and impeachment.

Two communities at opposite ends of Vermont are pushing forward with efforts to reform their police departments. The moves come in the wake of last year's national reckoning with racial equity and policing, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer.

Today, we're checking in on where things stand in these efforts – in Brattleboro and in Burlington.