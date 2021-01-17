Related Program: 
Police In Riot Gear Patrol A Quiet Vt. Statehouse On Sunday

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Orange cones and a black chain lead to four law enforcement officers on the snowy steps of the Vermont Statehouse
    Members of the Capitol Police, seen here with Vermont State Police members in riot gear, set up a barrier around the Vermont Statehouse on Sunday, Jan. 17.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

As of Sunday afternoon, it’s been a mostly quiet day in Montpelier, and the armed protests that law enforcement officials had been preparing for haven’t yet materialized.

Police officers in riot gear patrolled the Statehouse grounds and set up a 20-foot boundary around the building, telling one reporter that anyone who crossed the cone-and-chain barrier would "be rushed." Aside from one man holding up a sign reading "Canadians for Trump," the only event of note was a small counter-protest outside Montpelier City Hall.

The group Neighbors Together Against Fascism held a small demonstration outside Montpelier City Hall on Sunday.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Burlington resident Paul Fleckenstein said he joined the counter-protest to register his concern about the rise of the far-right.

“The takeover of the (U.S.) Capitol shows that the far right is growing, and it will continue to grow until the conditions that are driving the growth of far right politics are addressed,” Fleckenstein said.

According to a joint statement Sunday from Vermont State Police, Capitol Police and the Montpelier Police Department, law enforcement agencies established an “enhanced presence” at the Statehouse as a “precautionary response to potential disruptions or violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC.”

More from VPR: Extremist Groups Have Planned Armed Marches In State Capitals Sunday. Here's What We Know About Vt.

The statement said the heightened law enforcement presence was also in response to “calls for nationwide action, including an ‘armed march,’ in all state capitals.”

Police in riot gear guard the front of the Vermont Statehouse on Sunday, Jan. 17.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Law enforcement officials said they’re unaware of any specific threats to targets in Vermont.

But in a briefing to lawmakers on Thursday, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said law enforcement agencies across the nation are on an alert level unseen since after 9/11.

Schirling said state and federal intelligence officials are paying especially close attention to “fringe rightwing groups,” such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Boogaloo Movement and QAnon. He said those groups “are central to many of the threat streams that are circulating in the United States, and ones that exist here in Vermont.”

This post will be updated.

