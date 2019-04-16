The Politics Of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Tax Returns

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released nearly a decade of his tax returns Monday, from 2009 through 2018. Sanders is running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, and he'd been promising to release his returns for several weeks.

More from NPR — "Bernie Sanders Releases A Decade Of Tax Returns" [April 15]

Vermont Edition checks in with Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson about what's in Sanders' returns and what it means for the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.