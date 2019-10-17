Power Outages, Flooding And ... Snow? Bomb Cyclone Hits Vermont

A bomb cyclone has brought power outages and flooding to Vermont.

Green Mountain Power spokesperson Kristin Kelly said Thursday morning about 600,000 utility customers were without power across New England and New York, with close to 20,000 of those in Vermont.

“Crews have been working through the night into this morning and have restored power to about 19,700 customers so far," Kelly said. "But we are still taking new outages because there is still a wind advisory in effect, especially along Lake Champlain. And that is expected to last into this evening. And so we are expecting to see some more outages through the day.“

Check the latest outage numbers here.

In addition to the wind advisory — with gusts up to 40 miles per hour — from the Green Mountains west across the state, all but northeast Vermont was put under flood watch through Friday morning according to the Eye on the Sky forecast.

Watch Nina Keck's video of a blue heron fly over the high waters of Furnace Brook in Chittenden, Vermont below. On mobile? Click here.

The town of Middlebury warned community members Thursday that 3 Mile Bridge Road and Blake Roy Road were both closed due to flooding.

While Vermont avoided the worst of the storm, Kelly said more than two dozen crews from other states and Quebec had come to Vermont to asssist GMP, and as of Thursday, they were still watching for wind damage.

"In some cases overnight, they had to basically stop working and pull out really quickly from making repairs because trees were coming down around them, and because the winds are still high in some places, that could still be happening," she said. "And so our crews are on alert for, you know, operating safely. But obviously, everybody who is outside today needs to pay attention.”

Thursday's storm did bring something else besides wind and rain: snow. Mt. Snow spokesperson Jamie Storrs said it was officially snowing on the mountain for the first time in the 2019/2020 season. Live camera feeds on top of the mountain can be watched here.