Vermont Edition

Prevention And Intervention: Vermont Reaches For 'Zero Suicides'

By , & 10 minutes ago
  • Two people holding hands against a white background.
    "Vermont Edition" talks about statewide suicide prevention efforts, from risk assessment to prevention to crisis intervention.
    Roman Kraft / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: The "zero suicide" initiative teaches the basics of suicide prevention the same way we teach first-aid or CPR, training people on how to talk about suicide, how to identify risk factors, ways to reduce suicides and what help is available in Vermont. We're discussing suicide prevention and intervention with experts from Windham, Washington and Chittenden Counties.

For this discussion on suicide prevention efforts in Vermont, we'll talk with Charlotte McCorkel, senior director of client services at Burlington's Howard Center; Dr. JoEllen Tarallo, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Health and Learning in Brattleboro and director of the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center; and Kirk Postelwaite, communications and development director at Washington County Mental Health Services in Montpelier.

And we'll discuss free screenings of the film Suicide: The Ripple Effect across Vermont throughout September.

Share your thoughts, questions or ways you've been affected by deaths from suicide below.

There is help if you or someone you know is considering suicide

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

What Vermont Can Do To Curb The High Rate Of Suicides

By & Feb 17, 2019
Vermont's suicide rate is among the highest in New England. The map above, using CDC data, shows Vermont's overall youth suicide rate between 2005 and 2016 was among the highest in the country.
CDC

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Vermont, claiming more lives every year than car accidents in our state. And Vermont's young people die by suicide at one of the highest rates in the country. We're talking with doctors and researchers about effective suicide prevention. 

Sheriff Keith Clark Goes Public About His Struggle With Depression

By & Sep 1, 2017
Sheriff Keith Clark underwent therapy at the Brattleboro Retreat for depression and suicidal thoughts. He's going public with the hope that it will help others.
Toby Talbot / AP File

One of Vermont's most well-known law enforcement officers is speaking out about his battle with depression and suicidal thoughts, in the hopes that it might help others seek help.