Related Program: 
VPR News

Protesters Shout For Climate Change Action At Scott's State Of The State Speech

By & 1 minute ago
  • State troopers and protesters in the Vermont Statehouse
    Gov. Phil Scott's State of the State address was halted Thursday afternoon by a demonstration of climate change activists who ultimately had to be escorted from the House chamber.
    Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

Gov. Phil Scott delivered his State of the State address Thursday afternoon, but climate change activists made sure it did not go as planned. Officials had to temporarily halt the speech while police escorted 16 demonstrators from the House chamber.

Scott had just gotten to the part of his speech where he called on people to work together to find solutions to common problems. That's when more than a dozen protesters – many wearing red – rose and started chanting.

The governor let the demonstration continue for several minutes, and then calmly said they had made their point and asked them to listen to him. When the protesters continued, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman halted the proceedings while police and sergeant-at-arms staff moved in to remove the protesters and take down their banners.

The action followed a noontime rally outside the Statehouse. Organizer Dan Batten said their message both inside and outside was simple: The climate is in crisis.

"We wanted to tell him to his face on a day where it's kind of a feel good, completely unnecessary type of event that we are in an emergency," Batten said. "And this was led by youth who are very terrified, absolutely terrified. They wanted to be the ones standing up, making the noise first."

Silent members of the 'Red Rebel Brigade' make their way toward the Vermont Statehouse for the 'People's State of the State Rally' held at noon Thursday. They wore red, according to a flyer, as a nod to mass extinction and 'to represent the common blood we share with all animals that unifies us and makes us one.'
Credit John Dillon / VPR

As Scott left the House chamber following the speech, VPR asked the governor how a disruption like this one informs his approach to the issue of climate change.

"Well I just think we just need to listen to each other," Scott said. "Just like I said in the speech — it's about listening and learning and being respectful. And, you know, I'm taking it seriously. Climate change is real and we need to act."

More from VPR — Full Audio & Text Of Scott's 2020 State Of The State Address

To those who protested Thursday in the Statehouse, Scott had this message:

"Well, we listen, and we'll continue to listen ... but they need to work with us to work together, so that we can pull in the same direction rather than be at odds all the time," he said.

But it's unclear if there's any common ground to find. The most aggressive proposals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions would likely cause an increase in the price of fossil fuels.

But Scott made clear during his address Thursday that's a non-starter for him; he said many Vermonters are already struggling to make ends meet.

"I simply cannot support proposals that will make things more expensive for them," Scott said during his speech.

More from Vermont Edition — How Should Vermont Lawmakers Address Climate Change?

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said police escorted 16 protesters from the House Chamber Thursday. He said police issued no trespassing orders to all of them. According to Romei, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

"Really when you get down to it, we want everyone to be heard," Romei said. "We absolutely — that is a foundational principle of the Capitol Police, is to provide an environment for people to be heard in by their elected representatives. But at the same time, they can't disrupt what's going on."

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, who spoke with reporters after the governor's speech, said acts of civil disobedience won't influence the legislative agenda in 2020.

"It doesn't change my approach one way or the other," Johnson said. "The issue is too important to let a distraction like that derail the important conversations we're having on climate change."

Gov. Phil Scott issued his 2020 State of the State speech in Montpelier Thursday afternoon. In his address, Scott talked about the state's demographics, plans for afterschool care and more.
Credit Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

Despite the protest early on, Scott eventually had a chance to resume his address. When he did, the second-term Republican said Vermont has a demographic crisis.

"For years, we had more deaths than births," Scott said, "and have seen more people move out of Vermont than in."

He said his budget proposal later this month will include a series of proposals to lure young people into the state. Scott said that proposal will include tax cuts, though he didn’t specify where he plans to target them.

More from VPR — Census Report Numbers Highlight Vermont's Population Decline

The governor added that he'll also unveil a universal afterschool care program for Vermont students based on a model from Iceland, so parents don't have to pay so much for childcare.

But the raucous start to the 2020 legislative session may continue. Protest organizer Geoffrey Gardner said demonstrators may be back if they are unsatisfied with lawmakers' progress on climate change.

"It's all plan, no action. And even more than that, it's wrong plan, no action," Gardner said. "So if that's the way things are going, we will be back. And I think we will be escalating as time goes on."

Tags: 
VPR News
Phil Scott
Government & Politics

Related Content

How Should Vermont Lawmakers Address Climate Change?

By & Jan 8, 2020
A splitscreen of the Statehouse at left in winter and at right in spring
Taylor Dobbs (left), Emily Alfin Johnson (right) / VPR File

Activists are rallying on the Statehouse steps at noon today to demand action on climate change ahead of Gov. Phil Scott's State of the State address. Many lawmakers say addressing a changing climate is a top priority this session. We're talking about what activists want and what lawmakers are pursuing when it comes to fighting climate change in this legislative session.

Speech Audio & Text: Gov. Phil Scott's 2020 State Of The State Address

By VPR News 8 hours ago
Looking through a doorway into the House chamber of the Vermont Statehouse.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont's 2020 legislative session opened Tuesday, and Gov. Phil Scott delivered his State of the State address Thursday afternoon.

Vermont Legislative Leaders Look Ahead At Issues They Want To Tackle In 2020

By Jan 5, 2020
A snow-covered Vermont Statehouse, with an American and Vermont flag flying in front.
Oliver Parini / For VPR

Democratic lawmakers closed out Vermont's 2019 legislative session in May under a cloud of discord after House and Senate negotiators failed to reach agreement on paid family leave and increasing the minimum wage. But House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe say they're on a united front heading into 2020.

Legislative Leaders Share Priorities For Second Half Of Vermont's Biennium

By & Jan 7, 2020
A spilt image, one of the red chairs in the Vermont House chamber, the other of the green carpeted Senate chamber.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Broadcast live at noon: The hustle and bustle of opening day has settled, leaving a legislature ready to get down to business in this second half of Vermont's biennium. So what exactly are legislative leaders hoping to accomplish this time around? On Vermont Edition, we return with a second round of coverage live from the Statehouse. We talk with  House and Senate leadership, and we also hear from you.