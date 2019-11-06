Related Program: 
VPR News

Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings To Begin Next Week

By 4 minutes ago
  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has announced the first open hearings of the impeachment inquiry, which are set to begin next week.
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has announced the first open hearings of the impeachment inquiry, which are set to begin next week.
    Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on November 6, 2019 12:18 pm

Updated at 12:10 p.m. ET

House Democrats have announced they will begin public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump next week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced two days of hearings. The first will be with acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 13. On Nov. 15, the committee will hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

All three witnesses have previously testified in closed-door sessions. Yovanovitch's deposition transcript was released on Monday; Taylor's is expected to come out on Wednesday.

Schiff said the public hearings "will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves," and, he said, "to learn first hand about the facts of the president's misconduct."

Schiff said the closed-door testimony taken so far has illustrated "the degree to which the President enlisted whole departments of government in the illicit aim of trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent," former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taylor, in his opening statement to the panel last month, "described a shadow foreign policy operation being led by President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani where U.S. aid to Ukraine was contingent on the country undertaking investigations that could help Trump in his campaign for reelection in 2020," reported NPR's Franco Ordoñez.

The White House maintains Trump has done nothing wrong and dismisses the inquiry as a "sham."

This week — with the release of deposition transcripts — marks the beginning of the open phase of the inquiry, which had been conducted out of public view.

The House voted on its next steps on Oct. 28. After open hearings, Schiff is expected to issue a report on his committee's findings and recommendations to send to the House Judiciary Committee, which will consider any potential articles of impeachment. Read more about the inquiry outline here.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Donald Trump
Government & Politics
Congress

Related Content

House Passes Resolution Formalizing Impeachment Inquiry

By Oct 31, 2019

Updated at 1 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives voted Thursday 232-196 to pass a resolution formalizing its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Just two Democrats voted no — Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

Amid the debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called it a "sad day."

'Disappointing': Rep. Welch Witnessed GOP Lawmakers Disrupt Closed Committee Meeting On Impeachment

By Oct 23, 2019
Rep. Peter Welch seated at a Capitol Hill committee meeting
Andrew Harnik / Associated Press File

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch says he's disappointed that a group of roughly two dozen Republican House members entered a secure facility Wednesday to disrupt a committee meeting that's part of the House's impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Peter Welch Talks Whistleblower And Impeachment Proceedings

By , & Oct 3, 2019
Congressman Peter Welch prepares for a floor speech.
Eman Mohammed / VPR

Congressman Peter Welch sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which is moving quickly with investigations into national security concerns raised by a whistleblower's complaint of President Trump's activities related to Ukraine and alleged solicitation of interference with the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Formally Begins To Leave The Paris Climate Agreement

By Nov 4, 2019

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. The withdrawal will be complete this time next year, after a one-year waiting period has elapsed.

"We will continue to work with our global partners to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and prepare for and respond to natural disasters," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday.