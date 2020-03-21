Publisher Announces Cutbacks At Herald And Times Argus

The publisher of the Rutland Herald and Barre-Montpelier Times Argus has announced temporary layoffs and reduced circulation due to advertising losses.

In an email, publisher Steven Pappas said 20 staff members have been laid off "for a two-week period across all corners of the paper: production, news, advertising and customer service and circulation." He said he hopes to bring those employees back after concerns over coronavirus have abated.

The papers will continue to publish online seven days a week. Print circulation, however, will go from five to three days a week. "We still have a dedicated reporting staff of five reporters who will be tracking COVID-19 and its impact, as well as other breaking news," said Pappas.

Pappas announced the changes to readers Friday, saying "it should be no surprise" that an industry that relies on advertising, sponsorships and subscribers would be affected by coronavirus. "When businesses are hurting," he said, "business owners have little money to pump into our operation."