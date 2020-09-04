Related Program: 
Quebecers Asked To “Stay Vigilant”

By , & 6 minutes ago
How the province of Quebec has been faring this summer. Plus, UVM student protests, legislators look for a meeting place, and COVID-19 numbers.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Quebec
University of Vermont
Criminal Justice & Public Safety

BPD Says It Can’t Meet Protesters’ Central Demand

By , & Sep 3, 2020
After more than a week of protest, the Burlington Police Department says it can’t meet one of the demonstrators’ key demands: firing three officers. Plus, no mandatory flu vaccine, an update on the Addison natural gas pipeline, and COVID-19 numbers.

Under The Virtual Dome? Vt. Lawmakers Ponder Pandemic Space For Next Session

By 11 hours ago
As Vermont lawmakers look ahead to next year, they're going through some of the same options as schools. They're asking if they should they meet remotely, in-person or a combination of the two.

Reporter Debrief: COVID-19 Cases Tick Up In Quebec, Premier Threatens A Lockdown

By 11 hours ago
On Monday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault gave his citizens a warning: If they don't follow health guidelines, he may re-impose a lockdown. That’s as case numbers of COVID-19 in the province have crept upwards over the past few weeks.

In Multi-Day Protest, Activists Demand Burlington Police Fire Three Officers

By Abagael Giles Sep 2, 2020
Updated 11:19 a.m. 9/3/2020

In Burlington, protesters calling for the firing of three Burlington Police Department officers involved in high-profile use of force cases have maintained a vigil outside the department for over a week.