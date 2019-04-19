Related Program: 
Rabies Around Us: Avoiding, Treating And Eradicating The Viral Disease

  • Coyotes infected with rabies are rare in Vermont. But two cases of rabid coyotes were recently reported in Addison County.
Live call-in discussion: Since 2005, just over 800 animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies. But no coyotes. Until recently, when two coyotes in Addison County were found to be rabid. We'll take a full look at rabies in Vermont and the threat it poses to humans.

Vermont’s Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Kwit and Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter discuss behaviors of rabid animals, post-exposure treatments for rabies and the ongoing efforts to eliminate rabies in the U.S.

Post your questions or comments about rabies below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

