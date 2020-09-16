Related Program: 
Racism And A Resignation In Springfield

By , & 1 hour ago
The Springfield School District tries to address racism. Plus, COVID-19 in schools, decisions about police discipline, and Dr. Anthony Fauci considers the creemee.

Springfield Schools Tackle Tough Conversations After Black Teacher Resigns

The Springfield School District has been trying to address systemic racism in its schools for a long time. And sometimes, it can feel like taking one step forward, two steps back.