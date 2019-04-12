Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Is Ranked-Choice A Better Way To Vote?

By & 1 minute ago
  • Ballots using the ranked-choice voting system are prepared for recounting in Maine's 2nd Congressional District, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Augusta, Maine
    Ballots using the ranked-choice voting system are prepared for recounting in Maine's 2nd Congressional District, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Augusta, Maine
    Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Live call-in show: Maine recently became the first state in the country to adopt a voting tabulation system known as ranked-choice voting. The goal is to ensure the winning candidate always receives at least 50% of the vote. We're having a discussion about the pros and cons of the system and whether it could work in Vermont

We're joined by Democratic Rep. Laura Sibilia of West Dover, the lead sponsor of H.444, a bill that would implement ranked-choice voting in some Vermont elections.

And by Republican Rep. Robert LaClair of Barre, who has concerns about the bill.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 12, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
The Vermont Legislature

