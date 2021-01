Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Matthias Pintsher, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Debussy (orch. Ravel): Sarabande and Danse

Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe (complete ballet)

Bernstein: On the Waterfront SuiteĀ (James Gaffigan, conductor)

Listen Saturday January 30 at 8 p.m.