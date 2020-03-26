Related Program: 
READ: $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

By 23 minutes ago
Originally published on March 26, 2020 7:46 am

Senate leaders have passed a historic $2 trillion deal to provide economic relief for Americans, businesses and the health care industry in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

There was some drama on Capitol Hill Wednesday, as a a small group of Republican senators objected last-minute to certain unemployment provisions. But there was wide support from the bill across both parties as well as from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump.

The legislation itself expands on a Republican proposal issued last week, called the CARES Act — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The comprehensive aid package includes direct payments to Americans, an expansion of unemployment insurance and billions in aid to large and small businesses.

Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said no policy will fully end the economic hardship faced by the country as long as public health requires much of the country stay closed.

"This isn't even a stimulus package," he said. "It is emergency relief. Emergency relief. That's what this is."

You can read the bill yourself here.

