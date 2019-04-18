Related Program: 
READ: The Mueller Report, With Redactions

By Apr 18, 2019
  • In addition to investigating Russian attacks on the 2016 presidential election, special counsel Robert Mueller also was tasked with looking into "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."
    Alex Wong / Getty Images
Originally published on April 19, 2019 10:22 am

Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to Congress and the public.

The special counsel spent nearly two years investigating attacks on the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians behind it.

» Read the roughly 400-page report.

Mueller also was tasked with looking into "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."

Democrats have been calling for the Justice Department to immediately release the entire report — without redactions — to lawmakers, but Barr has said that certain information must be removed to protect grand jury material, intelligence sources and methods and ongoing investigations.

Barr has had the report since Mueller submitted it on March 22.

Leahy, Sanders & Welch Issue Statements On Redacted Mueller Report Released By AG Barr

By VPR News Apr 18, 2019
Office of the Attorney General sign at the Department of Justice.
Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Update 11:23 a.m. Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference to Congress and the public.

Read the report here.

Mueller Report: Trump Tried To Stop Investigation Fearing His Presidency Was Over

By & Apr 18, 2019

Updated at 7:24 p.m. ET

When President Trump learned two years ago that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, he was distraught.

Trump "slumped back in his chair and said, 'Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I'm f***ed,' " according to the report by special counsel Robert Mueller that was released Thursday in redacted form.