Reception Alert: VPR Classical, 90.9 Burlington

Over the weekend the transmitter for VPR Classical at WOXR 90.9 FM was severely damaged and repairs are underway. This frequency is currently on the air, but will be operating at significantly reduced power until further notice.

Late Friday night the transmitter for WOXR 90.9 FM, located on Terry Mountain, NY, appears to have been struck by lightning, which caused our main transmitter and back-up transmitter to fail.

This frequency was off the air for several hours overnight and into Saturday morning, but is now operating at a reduced power level. Our broadcast engineers are doing some short term repairs to keep a weak signal on the air, and a new transmitter will be arriving later this week.

We estimate that we will be operating at our standard level by the end of the week. In the meantime, you can continue to listen to VPR Classical in the affected area (see above) in the following ways:

Some listeners in the affected area may still receive 90.9 FM but the sound quality may be diminished

Listeners in Colchester, Essex, Burlington, South Burlington and some surrounding areas may be able to listen to VPR Classical at 88.7 FM

If you have an HD radio, you can hear VPR Classical on 107.9 HD-2

Listen via online stream at VPR.org

Download the VPR app on your smartphone or tablet

Ask your smart speaker to play VPR Classical

We will update this post once full service has been restored. Thank you for your patience!