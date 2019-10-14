Reception Alert: VPR News, WVPS 107.9

Beginning on Monday, October 14, WVPS 107.9 will begin broadcasting at low power order to complete essential and significant engineering work. The work is expected to last five days and will result in a noisy or loss of signal for listeners who are more than 30 miles away from our transmitter site on Mount Mansfield.

| Check transmitter status here |

Vermont Public Radio, along with other broadcasters atop Mount Mansfield, are coordinating antenna work related to FCC requirements. To ensure the safety of the tower crew and accommodate for the extensive work, WVPS 107.9 will be broadcasting at low power while the work is being done. You can check-in on the status of this work by visiting our transmitter status dashboard.

These temporary measures will result in significant interruption for some of the WVPS listening area. Listeners within 30 miles of Mount Mansfield will experience little to no change. Anyone outside of that area may experience noisy or a loss of signal. Once we are able to restore full power operations, there will be no permanent changes to our listening area.

Vermont’s short summer and fall mean we have a small window of opportunity to get necessary work done at our mountain transmitter sites while the weather is generally cooperative. We know you count on VPR to be there for you everyday, and we want to thank you very much for your patience in advance.

If your reception is affected by this work, we hope you will listen to our streams online, on your smartphone or smartspeaker.