Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Record Producer Peg Tassey Creates Album Around Bernardo's Voice

By 6 minutes ago
  • Peg Tassey, left, produced "Songs From The Well," on which Miriam Bernardo (right) sings works penned by Vermont songwriters. The pair will perform solo and together on Friday, Oct. 11, in support of the album's release.
    Peg Tassey, left, produced "Songs From The Well," on which Miriam Bernardo (right) sings works penned by Vermont songwriters. The pair will perform solo and together on Friday, Oct. 11, in support of the album's release.
    Luke Awtry Photography

Many local artists and musicians have benefited from Burlington musician Peg Tassey's tenacity.

She has championed many local arts projects from first  inklings to full-blown happenings - like helping to spread the word about octogenarian local author, Fay Webern, and curating a photography show titled, "Rural Revolution," at her alma mater, Goddard College - featuring pictures snapped by students during the '70s.

Now, Tassey has molded an entire album around one woman's voice.

That voice belongs to Miriam Bernardo of Calais. Her voice is already well-known in the region, as Bernardo is part of many bands, crossing several music genres.

Plus she played Persephone in the original, Vermont-based folk-opera, "Hadestown," written by the now-multi-Tony-Award-winner, Anais Mitchell.

So when asked by Tassey and Bernardo to write songs for a new record centered around Bernardo's voice, Mitchell and others local composers jumped at the invitation.

In this interview, Tassey talks about the hurdles and challenges she faced in her new role as record producer.

The album, "Songs From The Well," took five years to make, from concept to record-pressing, and includes songs written by Tassey, and other well-known Vermont songwriters like Anais Mitchell, Michael Chorney, Mark LeGrand, Colin McCaffrey, Patti Casey and more, and is available now.

Bernardo and her band, along with several of the songwriters, will perform tunes from the record on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. at the Double E Performance Center in Essex Junction.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Miriam Bernardo
Peg Tassey
Anais Mitchell

Related Content

From Vermont to 'Hadestown': Anaïs Mitchell's Musical Journey

By & Sep 17, 2019
Anais Mitchell accepts the Tony Award for Best Original Score for 'Hadestown' at this year's ceremony.
Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's career began in Vermont, but has led on a long and windy path around the world. Most recently, it’s landed her on Broadway, where her folk opera Hadestown won eight Tony Awards this year. As Mitchell prepares to go out on a solo tour (including sold-out performances in Vermont on Oct. 11 and 12), she told Vermont Edition about her musical journey.

Rep. Peter Welch Talks Whistleblower And Impeachment Proceedings

By , & Oct 3, 2019
Congressman Peter Welch prepares for a floor speech.
Eman Mohammed / VPR

Congressman Peter Welch sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which is moving quickly with investigations into national security concerns raised by a whistleblower's complaint of President Trump's activities related to Ukraine and alleged solicitation of interference with the 2020 presidential election.

'Brave Little State' Finds Out What Happens To Vermont's Recycling

By & Oct 7, 2019
The unrecyclables, as seen at the Williston MRF.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Julie Ste. Marie of Troy wants to know whether people are following Vermont's new recycling law, and where, exactly, all those recyclables end up. Her question kicks off the latest episode of Brave Little State.