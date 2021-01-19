Related Program: 
Reforming Chittenden Regional

The potential for change at the state’s only women’s prison, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Plus, traffic stops, preserved land, and birdsong.

After Sexual Abuse Allegations, Lawmakers Consider Reforms For Vermont's Women's Prison

The state of Vermont hired the attorneys at Downs Rachlin Martin in December of 2019 to investigate allegations of abuse at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. The report found a “disturbing” number of allegations of sexual misconduct by officers at the facility, targeting both inmates and fellow staff members. Today we hear from one of the main lawmakers who aims to see the recommendations from the report through, as well as a women's prison rights advocate. 