Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

As Refugee Numbers Dwindle, The Impact On Families And Those Helping Them Resettle

By & 6 minutes ago
  • The Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program office in Colchester.
    The number of refugees coming to Vermont dropped precipitously since 2016, from 386 arrivals that year to 114 in 2019. We're looking at what the change means for refugees, their families and the agencies and nonprofits helping refugees resettle.
    Meg Malone / VPR

Live call-in discussion: The number of refugees entering the U.S. has fallen dramatically in the last three years: from roughly 85,000 refugees entering the country in 2016 to fewer than 30,000 people this year. The number of refugees resettling in Vermont has shrunk to roughly a third of what it was three years ago. We're talking about changes to the country's refugee policies and how it affects the refugees coming to the country, the families they leave behind and the nonprofits and agencies helping them resettle.

Joining the discussion from the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights of immigrants and aids in their transition to the U.S., is Amila Merdzanovic, director of the Colchester USCRI office. She is a refugee from Bosnia and Herzegovina who has worked with refugees in Vermont for 15 years. We'll also talk with Lee Williams, who's managed refugee programs and domestic field offices as USCRI senior vice president.

Share your thoughts, questions and experiences with refugees below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Refugee Resettlement
Immigration
Government & Politics
Refugees

Related Content

'Magical Place For Us': Syrian Family Finds New Home In Rutland

By 17 hours ago
A girl plays piano while two boys and their mother watch.
Elodie Reed / VPR

They fled violence in Syria. They moved from place to place for years. And now, Hazar, Hussam and their three kids are finally settling into their new home in Rutland, which they call a "magical place."

He Was The Mayor Who Brought Refugees To Rutland. His Regret? Not Bringing More.

By Sep 22, 2019
A man stands in a park against brick buildings.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Three years after placing himself in the center of Rutland's refugee resettlement debate and losing his mayoral seat, Christopher Louras only regrets the refugee families who never came.

Vermont Officials, Businesses Concerned About Decline In Refugees

By Mar 18, 2019
Bhuwan Sharma sits at a desk at Burlington Employment Agency.
Bayla Metzger / VPR

The Burlington area is a hub for refugees and immigrants in Vermont, but area officials and businesses are concerned about this population shrinking. Recent federal restrictions have limited the number of refugees coming to the state and there's another problem too: some New Americans are choosing to leave Vermont.