Related Program: 
VPR News

Remembering Paul Bruhn, Executive Director Of Preservation Trust Of Vermont

By 1 minute ago
  • Paul Bruhn outdoors
    Paul Bruhn, who had been executive director of Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years, died this week at the age of 72.
    Sen. Patrick Leahy, courtesy

Vermont has lost its leading voice for historic preservation. Paul Bruhn, the executive director of the Vermont Preservation Trust since its inception nearly 40 years ago, has died.

Bruhn may not have been a household name in Vermont, but many people believe that he had an enormous influence on the lives of Vermonters because of his impact on economic development patterns throughout the state.

In 1980, Bruhn became the first executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont. He held that position until his death this week at age 72.

In 2005, Bruhn told VPR's Mitch Wertlieb that an important factor in the success of the Preservation Trust was the strong support it received at the local level.

"It's very inspiring to be able to work with these local organizations and community organizations that are involved in their work. ... They're very passionate and they care deeply about saving and using historic buildings," Bruhn said.

Neale Lunderville, chairman of the Preservation Trust's board of directors, said Bruhn had a deep love for Vermont and fought tirelessly to help preserve key elements of life in the state.

"You see it at every, literally every, town in the state is a project that Preservation Trust and Paul have been involved in," Lunderville said. "Whether it's a general store, or a grange hall or a town hall or a community meeting space or a historic downtown or a village center, Paul and Preservation Trust have been there making it work."

More from VPR — Bruhn Talking About The Preservation Trust Of Vermont Around Its 25th Anniversary [Sept. 22, 2005]

Lunderville said Bruhn was not anti-development by any means, but rather what he objected to was locating new development on agricultural lands outside of a downtown area.

It was on VPR's Switchboard program in the late 1990s that Bruhn made a deal with the marketing director of Walmart. At that time, Vermont was the only state in the country not to have a Walmart store and it was considering a location in the Rutland area.

Bruhn said he promised to support the store if Walmart agreed to locate it in Rutland's downtown area. Walmart quickly said yes.

According to Lunderville, this event said a lot about Bruhn's economic philosophy.

"Paul was very much for economic development," Lunderville said. "He wanted to make sure it was in the right places so that when we were putting in a new store, grocery store, department store that was in our downtown and village centers that we weren't building outside of town which would draw traffic away from the places where we already congregate."

"In many ways Vermont is Vermont today because of Paul Bruhn." — Sen. Patrick Leahy

Prior to his work with the trust, Bruhn was involved in politics. In 1974, Bruhn was the manager for Patrick Leahy's first campaign for the U.S. Senate and then became the senator's chief of staff.

Leahy recalled an incident in his first year in the Senate that he said summarizes Bruhn's realistic approach to politics. Leahy had just become the first Vermonter in Congress to vote against the Vietnam War, and he said he was fretting over the vote when Bruhn reminded Leahy that the senator had come to Washington to make a difference.

"I remember walking back into my office, and we were getting screams from a number of people: 'Why did you vote that way?'" Leahy said. "And I remember him putting his arm around me and saying: 'Yup you did the right thing — and so you get defeated, so what?'"

Paul Bruhn, right, served as campaign manager for Patrick Leahy, center, during his 1974 U.S. Senate run.
Credit Sen. Patrick Leahy, courtesy

Leahy said Friday it's impossible to measure the impact Bruhn has had on Vermont with his work in the field of historic preservation.

"In many ways Vermont is Vermont today because of Paul Bruhn," Leahy said. "We were in a danger 40 or 50 years of ago of losing some of our greatest senses of our state, and he worked all over the state with historic preservation."

There will be a celebration of Bruhn's life at a later date.

Tags: 
VPR News
Patrick Leahy
Historic Preservation

Related Content

NEK Community Rallies To Bring Back Albany General Store

By Apr 19, 2019
The exterior of the current Albany General Store with a snowpile in front.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The general store is the heart of many small Vermont towns, but the rise of online shopping and big box stores has made it hard for some more traditional stores to stay open.

Some Vermont towns are turning to public-private partnerships to keep their general stores viable. In one Northeast Kingdom town they’re counting on that model to get their store back.

4 Vermont Towns Vs. 1 Utah Developer: What Happened With NewVistas

By & Jul 6, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

This month’s question led Brave Little State straight into an unfolding story — about an outsider with deep pockets and big ideas, and the towns that banded together to reject those ideas. 

Donations Surge As Preservation Group Looks To Buy Exit 4 Land

By Jun 2, 2017
The 22-acre parcel provides travelers with a sweeping view of the mountains. one of the most scenic along Interstate 89.
Steve Zind / VPR

An effort to preserve a piece of land at the Randolph interstate exit is much closer to its goal after a flurry of commitments from several large donors.  

Preservation Trust Of Vermont Continues Effort To Save Marble Museum

By Apr 8, 2013

The Vermont Marble Museum in Proctor closed in 2012, after the private owners decided they wanted to sell the museum and its collections.

The Preservation Trust of Vermont has stepped in to try to buy the museum and its artifacts. So far, they've raised the money needed to purchase the remaining collection. And they're in a fund- raising effort to buy the museum building.

Rural Towns Fixing Up Historic Buildings To Strengthen Community Ties

By Jan 22, 2019

Much has been written about what Vermont’s small rural towns need if they hope to survive.

Officials talk about bringing in broadband internet and encouraging young families to move in.

But as they try to avoid population decline and other problems, some towns have decided to invest in what they already have.

Across Vermont, communities have recently invested in historic, centrally located buildings that would otherwise sit vacant. The restored buildings, supporters say, can become places where people come together and maintain a sense of community.