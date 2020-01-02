Remembering Vermont Author Howard Frank Mosher

Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher spent more than 50 years living in, and writing about, the Northeast Kingdom. His beloved home became the inspiration, source and setting for many of his stories and characters, including the novels Disappearances, Where the Rivers Flow North and Stranger in the Kingdom.
Mosher died in 2017, in his second bout with cancer. On this Vermont Edition, we celebrate his life and work by listening back to stories and insight.
