Vermont Edition

Rep. Peter Welch Talks Whistleblower And Impeachment Proceedings

By , & 2 minutes ago
  • Congressman Peter Welch prepares for a floor speech.
    Congressman Peter Welch sits on the House Intelligence Committtee handling the whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump.
    Eman Mohammed / VPR

Congressman Peter Welch sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which is moving quickly with investigations on national security issues brought to light in the whistlerblower's complaint on President Trump's activities related to Ukraine.

We're speaking with Rep. Welch on the logistics of the investigations and where the proceedings may be heading.

As Rep. Welch told VPR, his central question is: "Did the President essentially seek foreign assistance in his election, and do that at the expense of our national security?"

Broadcast Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

