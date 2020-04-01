Rep. Peter Welch: What The New Federal Aid Package Means For Vermonters

Live 12 p.m. discussion: The largest rescue package in American history was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, so what does that mean for Vermonters? This hour, we talk to Rep. Peter Welch about the stimulus package and other relief efforts in Washington.

Our guest is:

Rep. Peter Welch, Vermont's sole representative in the U.S. House

Share your questions for Rep. Welch about the coronavirus response in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.