Report: COVID-19 Disproportionately Impacts Women's Health, Work & Financial Security

Live noon discussion: A new state report finds women in Vermont have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. The COVID-19 disease itself has affected their personal health, but the economic downturn associated with the pandemic has also seen a uniquely large impact on women's financial stability and economic security. This hour, we'll take a close look at the report's findings.

Our guests are:

Cary Brown , executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women

, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women Brattleboro Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, a member of the commission working on possible legislative solutions

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.