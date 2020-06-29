Related Program: 
Report: COVID-19 Disproportionately Impacts Women's Health, Work & Financial Security

    Women are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak in Vermont, making up more than half the cases of the virus and at greater risk of falling into poverty. We're talking about a new report looking at the outsized impact COVID-19 is having on women.
Live noon discussion: A new state report finds women in Vermont have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. The COVID-19 disease itself has affected their personal health, but the economic downturn associated with the pandemic has also seen a uniquely large impact on women's financial stability and economic security. This hour, we'll take a close look at the report's findings.

Our guests are:

Share your thoughts and questions in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

