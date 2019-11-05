Report: Helping Low-Income Vermonters Access Legal Services Benefits State Economy

Live call-in discussion: Legal services and representation can be difficult to obtain for people with low incomes. A new study asserts that helping Vermonters get access to these services actually makes a big, positive difference for the state's economy.

A report from the Vermont Access to Justice Coalition claims that every dollar put into legal aid for low-income Vermonters translates to $11 pumped into the state economy.

On this Vermont Edition, we're talking with two of the people behind the study:

Daniel Richardson — a partner at Tarrant, Gillies & Richardson, in Montpelier, and the past president of the Vermont Bar Association and the Vermont Bar Foundation

David Koeninger — deputy director of Vermont Legal Aid

Listen live on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.