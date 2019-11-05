Related Program: 
Report: Helping Low-Income Vermonters Access Legal Services Benefits State Economy

    A new report examines the economic benefit of helping low-income Vermonters access legal aid. On this "Vermont Edition," the program talks with two people behind the new report.
Live call-in discussion: Legal services and representation can be difficult to obtain for people with low incomes. A new study asserts that helping Vermonters get access to these services actually makes a big, positive difference for the state's economy.

A report from the Vermont Access to Justice Coalition claims that every dollar put into legal aid for low-income Vermonters translates to $11 pumped into the state economy.

On this Vermont Edition, we're talking with two of the people behind the study:

Caledonia Judge Unlawfully Ordered Arrests Of Debtors For Years

By Jul 24, 2019
A woman holds a young boy on an unfinished porch while a man looks on.
Elodie Reed / VPR

It’s been more than 150 years since it was legal to arrest people in Vermont for unpaid debts.

And yet over the last two decades, roughly 200 debtors in Caledonia County’s small claims court were issued arrest warrants, often after missing hearings or failing to make payments.

Using Policy To Combat Poverty In Vermont

By & Jan 10, 2018
Poverty in Vermont has steadily increased over the last ten years.
Dirty Dog Creative / iStock

Poverty is on the rise in Vermont, with roughly one in nine Vermonters struggling to make ends meet. It's a trend that's steadily increased over the last decade. A new report shows more Vermonters are struggling to pay for basics like food, housing, and child care. What policies will best help those who are struggling the most?

Creating Pathways From Poverty

By & Nov 19, 2015
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Vermont has a poverty rate of 12.2 percent. And almost a quarter of the state's jobs are considered low wage. Advocates say that the crisis of poor Vermonters is deepening. The Council on Pathways from Poverty recently presented their report on how to reduce poverty to Governor Shumlin.

'We Get By, That's About It': 40% Of Surveyed Vermonters Can't Cover A Surprise Expense

By Oct 23, 2019
Two adults and three children seated on the couch in their living room.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Many Vermonters would have trouble covering an unexpected bill. A VPR-Vermont PBS survey released this week found 40% of respondents said they would not be able to afford an unplanned $1,000 expense right away.