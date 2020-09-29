Related Program: 
Reporter Covers Community Turmoil After Mayor, City Council Resignations In Vergennes

    In Vergennes, pictured here in November 2019, the mayor and three city councilors resigned in July. The city council was paralyzed until a special election this month. We talk with a reporter about what happened.
    Dana Ambrose Media / Vergennes Partnership

Live Wednesday discussion: Text messages. Resignations by the mayor, then three city councilors. Residents demanding answers. And just this month, a crowded and close special election. We talk with an Addison-Independent reporter to understand what happened in Vergennes this summer, and how the city council - and the city's residents - are moving forward.

